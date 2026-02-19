Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' is now streaming online

The film also stars Jackie Shroff , Neena Gupta , and Chandni Bhabhda in pivotal roles. It tells the story of Ray, a wedding planner and self-proclaimed "mumma's boy," who falls in love with Rumi, a published author struggling to find readers for her book during a trip to Croatia . The plot thickens when Rumi refuses to leave her aging father (Shroff) and move to the US with Ray.

Critical reception

Box office collection and reviews

Upon its release, Tu Meri Main Tera... received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed to make a significant impact at the box office, earning only ₹49.5 crore worldwide. The film was criticized for its cliched storyline and lack of chemistry between Aaryan and Panday. It also faced backlash for remaking iconic songs like Saat Samundar Paar. Nearly two months after its release, makers quietly dumped the film on OTT. Maybe it will get a second life here.