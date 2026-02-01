'Tu Meri Main Tera' OTT release: When and where Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Missed it in theaters? Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's rom-com "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is landing on Amazon Prime Video.

You can rent it from February 5, or just wait until February 19 to stream for free if you're a Prime subscriber.

The movie originally dropped in cinemas during Christmas 2025, so now's your chance to catch up from your couch.