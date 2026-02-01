'Tu Meri Main Tera' OTT release: When and where
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's rom-com "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is landing on Amazon Prime Video.
You can rent it from February 5, or just wait until February 19 to stream for free if you're a Prime subscriber.
The movie originally dropped in cinemas during Christmas 2025, so now's your chance to catch up from your couch.
Other titles featuring Panday
If you're into Ananya Panday's vibe, OTTplay Premium has a bunch of her movies ready to stream.
Check out her roles in the drama "Khaali Peeli," action-packed "Liger," or the historical flick "Kesari Chapter 2."
There's plenty of variety if you want more than just rom-coms!