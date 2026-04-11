'Tu Yaa Main' streams on Netflix India with Kapoor's debut

'Tu Yaa Main' 8.3 on IMDb

The plot follows Maruti, a rapper, and Avani Shah, an influencer (two people from totally different backgrounds who end up trapped together in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile on the loose after teaming up for a video project).

Produced by Anand L Rai and team, Tu Yaa Main got mixed reviews from critics, but has scored a solid 8.3 on IMDb so far.

While its theatrical run was quiet, streaming on Netflix could help it find more fans thanks to its unique premise and strong performances from both leads.