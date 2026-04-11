'Tu Yaa Main' streams on Netflix India with Kapoor's debut
Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor in her first film role and Adarsh Gourav, is now streaming on Netflix India.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, this Hindi remake of the Thai film The Pool brings a fresh spin to the survival genre by setting the story in today's influencer world.
'Tu Yaa Main' 8.3 on IMDb
The plot follows Maruti, a rapper, and Avani Shah, an influencer (two people from totally different backgrounds who end up trapped together in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile on the loose after teaming up for a video project).
Produced by Anand L Rai and team, Tu Yaa Main got mixed reviews from critics, but has scored a solid 8.3 on IMDb so far.
While its theatrical run was quiet, streaming on Netflix could help it find more fans thanks to its unique premise and strong performances from both leads.