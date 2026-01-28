'Tu Yaa Main' trailer: Survival horror meets influencer life

Influencer duo and musical twist

Kapoor plays a glam star described as a glamorous social media influencer, while Gourav brings his creator vibes from Nalasopara.

Their story mixes curiosity, clout-chasing, and a hint of romance as things get dangerous fast—plus the trailer even nods to Khoon Bhari Maang.

Bonus: Gourav also sings three tracks in the film (one co-composed by him, released today), showing off his acting and musical chops.