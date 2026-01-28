'Tu Yaa Main' trailer: Survival horror meets influencer life
Entertainment
The trailer for Tu Yaa Main just dropped, and it's a wild blend of survival horror and social media drama.
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav play influencers whose collab goes sideways when a crocodile crashes their villa pool party.
The movie hits theaters on February 13, 2026.
Influencer duo and musical twist
Kapoor plays a glam star described as a glamorous social media influencer, while Gourav brings his creator vibes from Nalasopara.
Their story mixes curiosity, clout-chasing, and a hint of romance as things get dangerous fast—plus the trailer even nods to Khoon Bhari Maang.
Bonus: Gourav also sings three tracks in the film (one co-composed by him, released today), showing off his acting and musical chops.