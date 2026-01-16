'Fame Us': 'Tu Yaa Main' releases Shanaya-Adarsh's energetic track
The first song from the upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, titled Fame Us, has been released. The high-energy track features the lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav and is sung by 7BantaiZ. The song delves into the lives of young content creators in Mumbai who are constantly seeking visibility and validation in their hyper-online world.
'Fame Us' reflects Mumbai's vibrant youth culture
Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Fame Us showcases the city's vibrant youth culture. The song reflects the ambition and urgency of a generation driven by social media likes and shares. The music for Fame Us was composed by Rai Harrie, while the lyrics were written by David Klyton, Nitesh Patel, Nishant Mohite, Aditya Vhatkar, Rai Harrie, Yogesh Kurme, and Siddesh Jammi.
'Bole toh ab poora scene #FameUs hai'
Bole toh ab poora scene #FameUs hai 🙌🏼🔥— Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) January 16, 2026
Song out now: https://t.co/4mvqzplxNW#TuYaaMain#LikeShareSurvive#Valentines2026@shanayakapoor02@gouravadarsh@bejoynambiar@aanandlrai#HimanshuSharma@vinod.bhanushali #KamleshBhanushali@abzeebandekar@7bantaiz… pic.twitter.com/bYbKqhy5v1
'Tu Yaa Main' explores a unique narrative
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is a unique blend of romance, thrills, and danger. The film follows Kapoor and Gourav as their seemingly normal date turns into a fight for survival. The movie is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow, along with Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. It will be released on February 13, 2026.