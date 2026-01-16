'Fame Us': 'Tu Yaa Main' releases Shanaya-Adarsh's energetic track

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai , Fame Us showcases the city's vibrant youth culture. The song reflects the ambition and urgency of a generation driven by social media likes and shares. The music for Fame Us was composed by Rai Harrie, while the lyrics were written by David Klyton, Nitesh Patel, Nishant Mohite, Aditya Vhatkar, Rai Harrie, Yogesh Kurme, and Siddesh Jammi.

Film details

'Tu Yaa Main' explores a unique narrative

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is a unique blend of romance, thrills, and danger. The film follows Kapoor and Gourav as their seemingly normal date turns into a fight for survival. The movie is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow, along with Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. It will be released on February 13, 2026.