'Cocktail 2' song 'Tujhko': Arijit Singh delivers magical love ballad

The latest song from Cocktail 2, titled Tujhko, was released on Monday. The romantic track features the lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna . Sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan , the song highlights their chemistry with warm visuals and tender moments. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19.

On-screen pairing Mandanna brings softness; Kapoor adds intensity Mandanna brings softness and her usual charm to the song, and the video captures the leads' intimate journey as college sweethearts. Singh and Chauhan's vocals suit the actors perfectly, and Pritam's warm, soft melody grows on you. The video ends on an exciting note: the makers reveal that the trailer will be released on May 29.

Song composition 'Tujhko' is romantic without trying too hard: Kapoor Tujhko has been written by Pritam's frequent collaborator, Amitabh Bhattacharya. Speaking about the song, Kapoor said, "Tujhko has a certain stillness to it...the kind that sneaks up on you. It's romantic without trying too hard, and that's what I connected with most. There's an ease and intimacy to the song that feels very real." Mandanna added, "For me, Tujhko feels like a warm hug."

Advertisement