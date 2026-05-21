'Cocktail 2': Pritam calls out 'self-appointed...detectives' over 'Mashooqa' plagiarism allegations

Pritam wrote, "Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities.'" "Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis." He added, "Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys. NOT NICE."

Film details

More about 'Cocktail 2'

Mashooqa is a part of the upcoming movie Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, is being marketed as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Pritam has been linked to plagiarism allegations. In 2017, he came under scrutiny over claims that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Bulleya bore similarities to a track by Papa Roach.