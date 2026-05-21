'Cocktail 2': Pritam calls out 'self-appointed...detectives' over 'Mashooqa' plagiarism allegations
What's the story
Music composer Pritam has responded to allegations of plagiarism over his latest track, Mashooqa from Cocktail 2. The song was accused of sounding similar to the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna by Bibi & Coco. Taking to Instagram Stories, Pritam expressed frustration at what he called "self-appointed music detectives."
Composer's statement
'At this point, you are my unpaid PR team'
Pritam wrote, "Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities.'" "Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis." He added, "Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys. NOT NICE."
Film details
More about 'Cocktail 2'
Mashooqa is a part of the upcoming movie Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, is being marketed as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Pritam has been linked to plagiarism allegations. In 2017, he came under scrutiny over claims that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Bulleya bore similarities to a track by Papa Roach.