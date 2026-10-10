'Tum Mere Ho' trailer shows Malviya debut and Choudhary producing
Entertainment
The trailer for Tum Mere Ho just dropped, introducing Isha Malviya in her Bollywood debut alongside Gurmeet Choudhary, who's also producing for the first time.
Directed by Ashish Panda and releasing October 23, 2026, the film starts with a sweet romance but quickly shifts into intense drama and conflict between the leads.
Fans buzz over Malviya Choudhary pairing
Along with Choudhary and Malviya, you'll see Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover in key roles.
The movie is backed by Deb Guru Films and Reva Creative House. Music from Mithoon and Vishal Mishra sets the mood for both emotional and dramatic moments.
With all this buzz, fans are looking forward to seeing how this fresh duo lights up the big screen!