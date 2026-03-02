'Tumbbad 2': Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in horror sequel
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is officially on board for Tumbbad 2, joining Sohum Shah in the sequel to the cult-favorite horror film.
Siddiqui said he's always admired Tumbbad for its unique storytelling and is excited to team up with Shah and Pen Studios for this next chapter.
Sohum, Jayantilal Gada on Siddiqui's addition
Sohum Shah, who returns as an actor and as a producer, called bringing Nawaz "incredibly exciting," saying his intensity will add new depth to the story.
Pen Studios's Dr. Jayantilal Gada also believes Siddiqui's talent will take Tumbbad 2 to another level.
Original 'Tumbbad' was a massive success
The original Tumbbad made waves as the first Indian film at Venice Film Festival's Critics's Week and has slowly become a cult film and its re-release went on to do wonders at the box office.
The much-anticipated sequel starts filming soon, with Siddiqui set for an important role.