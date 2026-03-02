'Tumbbad 2': Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in horror sequel

Sohum Shah , who returns as an actor and as a producer, called bringing Nawaz "incredibly exciting," saying his intensity will add new depth to the story. Pen Studios's Dr. Jayantilal Gada also believes Siddiqui's talent will take Tumbbad 2 to another level.

Original 'Tumbbad' was a massive success

The original Tumbbad made waves as the first Indian film at Venice Film Festival's Critics's Week and has slowly become a cult film and its re-release went on to do wonders at the box office.

The much-anticipated sequel starts filming soon, with Siddiqui set for an important role.