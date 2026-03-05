'Tumbbad 2' recruits Oscar winners Harrison, Booker as prosthetics artists

How the duo is prepping for the sequel

Harrison and Booker really dove into Indian mythology for this project, watching the first film multiple times to nail the vibe.

They're focusing on practical effects for characters like Hastar, and have expressed a preference for practical approaches over heavy CGI.

Plus, Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah for the sequel, with pre-production ongoing.

If you loved Tumbbad's unique style, this one's shaping up to be even more ambitious.