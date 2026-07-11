TV actor Chandel arrested in Mumbai on stalking, assault charges
Entertainment
TV actor Rohit Chandel, known from shows like Pandya Store, was arrested in Mumbai on Friday.
He's accused of stalking, repeatedly calling, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the city's eastern suburbs.
Police have charged him under the POCSO Act and other laws related to stalking and causing harm.
Complaint says Chandel made harassing calls
Chandel was picked up from his Dahisar home and sent to police custody after appearing in a special court.
The complaint says he made several harassing calls to the girl using different numbers, then confronted her near her building on July 5, chasing, verbally abusing, and physically assaulting her.
Police confirmed that Chandel knew the victim and said they're still investigating.
Chandel hasn't commented yet.