TV actor Chandel arrested in Mumbai on stalking, assault charges

Complaint says Chandel made harassing calls

Chandel was picked up from his Dahisar home and sent to police custody after appearing in a special court.

The complaint says he made several harassing calls to the girl using different numbers, then confronted her near her building on July 5, chasing, verbally abusing, and physically assaulting her.

Police confirmed that Chandel knew the victim and said they're still investigating.

Chandel hasn't commented yet.