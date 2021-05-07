TVF's 'Aspirants,' dealing with UPSC examinees, to end tomorrow

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 01:47 pm

TVF has finally announced the release date of the fifth and final episode of its hit YouTube series, Aspirants.

The makers tweeted, "The most awaited announcement. Season finale of Aspirants will stream on Saturday, 8th May."

The show, which follows the lives of students aspiring to crack the prestigious UPSC examination, has been a fan favorite since its release on April 7.

Reception

All episodes have crossed 10 million views on YouTube

The show chronicles the story of three UPSC aspirants- Abhilash, SK and Guri- who are preparing for the exam, while staying at Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

Upon release, it was widely loved.

Somewhat on the lines of TVF's Kota Factory, all four episodes that released till now have crossed 10 million views.

It stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal in pivotal roles.

Twitter Post

TVF demands your attention, with this new announcement

Story

'It takes a lot of heart to endure the pressure'

The show, created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, gives a quirky take on one of the hardest competitive exams of the country.

A part of the official description reads, "It takes a lot of heart to endure the pressure. This examination season, we bring you the story of three friends who reunite to tell us all about UPSC Pre...Mains...Aur Life."

Details

Why the finale will release on Saturday, instead of Wednesday?

While all the episodes were being released on Wednesdays, the first one hitting the screens on April 7, the finale was pushed.

This was because the makers were waiting for the TVF YouTube channel to hit 10mn subscribers.

Before episode four, a clip of actress Neena Gupta was added, who said, "Season finale ke liye cutoff thoda high hai, isliye jaldi subscribe kijiye!"

Hit shows

TVF has come up with many successful web series

The channel currently has a little over 9mn subscribers.

TVF has been in the entertainment domain since 2010, and most of their work has struck a chord with their viewers.

One of their most-loved series remains Permanent Roommates, starring Sumeet Vyas. It released in 2014, and was an instant jackpot.

Other hit TVF shows include Tripling, Pitchers, TVF Bachelors, Yeh Meri Family etc.