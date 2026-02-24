Is TVF really adapting 'The Pitt' for India? 

The Viral Fever (TVF) , known for its original web series like Panchayat, Gullak, Kota Factory, and Aspirants, is reportedly adapting the acclaimed American medical drama The Pitt for Indian audiences. A Variety India report broke the news earlier this month, noting that this adaptation will be the studio's first official remake of an international property. HBO 's The Pitt, which premiered in 2025, was lauded for its real-time depiction of a 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's ER.

Official statement TVF founder on project: 'Not out of the pot yet' When India Today contacted TVF founder Arunabh Kumar for confirmation, he was noncommittal. He said, "I don't think I'll comment. I think Vijay [Koshy - President of TVF] would just be commenting on it, but yes, we are doing a couple of films this year." "We are doing something very massive and special with Netflix that we are working on. We [the project] are in the kitchen yet so it's still not out of the pot."

Adaptation details Adaptation to focus on Indian municipal hospital experience Industry insiders suggest that TVF's version of The Pitt will move from an American trauma center to a high-pressure Indian municipal hospital, possibly in a metro city like Mumbai or Delhi. The adaptation is likely to include overcrowded outpatient departments (OPDs) and emergency wards, common in public hospitals, along with socio-economic tensions where access to healthcare often depends on class and privilege.

