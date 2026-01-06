TVK calls out CBFC for holding up Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'
TVK is frustrated with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for delaying Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan.
TVK deputy general secretary CT Nirmal Kumar says the board has kept the certificate since mid-December and warns they'll take action if there's no quick update.
He also mentioned that any next steps will be discussed with Vijay.
Delay hits ticket sales and release plans
Because of this holdup, ticket sales for both Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi—set to release January 9 and 10—have taken a hit.
Theaters in Tamil Nadu are playing it safe, waiting on clearance so there are no last-minute surprises.
Even though CBFC only asked for minor cuts in Jana Nayagan, the final certificate hasn't arrived yet.
The political themes in both movies may be part of what's slowing things down.
Overseas bookings already rolling
Interestingly, while India waits, overseas bookings for Jana Nayagan have already started—and fans in Karnataka and Kerala are showing plenty of excitement.
The Tamil film industry is hoping certification comes through soon so everyone at home can join in too.