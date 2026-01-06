Next Article
Vijay fans upset as theater picks 'Parasakthi' over 'Jana Nayagan'
Entertainment
Vasu Cinemas in Kumbakonam is catching heat from Vijay fans after choosing to screen Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi for Pongal, instead of Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan (out January 9).
Fans voiced their frustration online—some even reminded the theater how Vijay supported cinemas during the pandemic and threatened to boycott Vasu Cinemas.
Theater responds: "We respect Vijay, but please support films"
Vasu Cinemas clarified they've shown almost every Vijay film for over 15 years and called him a "remarkable human being."
They asked fans to stop the online attacks and instead come enjoy movies together: "Instead of abusing and attacking, please go to the theater, enjoy the film and celebrate it to the fullest."