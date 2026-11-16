Two arrested over alleged plots as Bachchan's Jalsa under security
Amitabh Bachchan's house, Jalsa, is now under heavy security after bomb threats and reports of a planned attack.
Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh were arrested for allegedly targeting a Delhi businessman and Bachchan over their separate plans, with Deepak Singh allegedly tasked with attacking Bachchan over his comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Adding to the buzz, Bachchan tweeted "bach gaye" (survived) on November 15-16.
Police searches find nothing suspicious
Police boosted security around Jalsa with extra personnel and barricades after receiving three threatening emails about the residence and other locations.
Despite all this, Bachchan hasn't stopped meeting fans on Sundays.
Police searches haven't found anything suspicious so far, but investigations into possible gang links are ongoing.