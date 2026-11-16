Two arrested over alleged plots as Bachchan's Jalsa under security

Amitabh Bachchan's house, Jalsa, is now under heavy security after bomb threats and reports of a planned attack.

Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh were arrested for allegedly targeting a Delhi businessman and Bachchan over their separate plans, with Deepak Singh allegedly tasked with attacking Bachchan over his comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Adding to the buzz, Bachchan tweeted "bach gaye" (survived) on November 15-16.