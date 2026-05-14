Two 'Karuppu' shows canceled, Balaji apologizes, hopes 6pm release
Entertainment
The much-hyped film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, hit a snag on Thursday, May 14, 2026 when its morning and afternoon shows were canceled.
Director RJ Balaji issued a video message to say sorry to fans, especially those who traveled far, and shared hope that the movie would still make it for a 6pm release.
Dream Warrior ₹50cr stall 'Karuppu'
Over ₹50 crore in unpaid dues tied to Dream Warrior Pictures (run by SR Prabu) led to the holdup, even though dues for Karuppu itself were settled.
Pending payments for EVP Studios near Chennai also slowed things down.
Despite all this, Balaji reassured everyone that the team is working hard so fans can catch Karuppu soon.