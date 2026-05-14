Two 'Karuppu' shows canceled, Balaji apologizes, hopes 6pm release

Dream Warrior ₹50cr stall 'Karuppu'

Over ₹50 crore in unpaid dues tied to Dream Warrior Pictures (run by SR Prabu) led to the holdup, even though dues for Karuppu itself were settled.

Pending payments for EVP Studios near Chennai also slowed things down.

Despite all this, Balaji reassured everyone that the team is working hard so fans can catch Karuppu soon.