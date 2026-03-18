'Two Much' is Prime Video India's most-watched unscripted series: Report

Two Much dropped on September 25 and released new episodes weekly, bringing together Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan , Aamir Khan , Alia Bhatt , Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor , and more for some pretty candid chats. While fans loved the unfiltered moments, a few comments (like Twinkle Khanna's Raat gayi baat gayi to Janhvi Kapoor or Karan Johar calling physical infidelity "not a deal breaker") sparked controversy. Still, viewers kept tuning in.

What's next for 'Two Much?'

Iyengar hinted that Season two could be on the cards if it is greenlit.

He also shared that while early episodes were semi-scripted, things got more real from episode three onwards.

For now though, Two Much is riding high thanks to its bold format and major star power.