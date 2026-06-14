Tyra Banks sues Netflix over 'America's Next Top Model' docuseries
What's the story
Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, claiming that the streaming giant's docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, misrepresented her. The series, released in February, allegedly edited her interview to create a false narrative about her involvement in controversial moments on the show. The suit was filed on Saturday in US District Court for the Central District of California.
Lawsuit details
Banks's attorneys claim she was misrepresented in the docuseries
Banks's attorneys claim she gave a three-and-a-half-hour interview about the show's legacy and her regrets. However, only 16 minutes of her comments were used in the docuseries, which were "stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed." The lawsuit also claims that Banks was not given the opportunity to respond to allegations made by other participants in the series.
False narrative
Lawsuit disputes portrayal of Banks's response to Sullivan's assault
The lawsuit specifically disputes the portrayal of Banks's response to cycle two contestant Shandi Sullivan's alleged sexual assault. In the docuseries, Banks is shown as not knowing about Sullivan's perception of the incident as an assault. However, her attorneys claim that this was a deliberate misrepresentation by Netflix. They argue that the original footage shows Banks nodding and affirmatively saying, "I do remember her story," before cutting to black.
Additional details
Allegations about not visiting judge Alexander after his stroke
The lawsuit also addresses allegations that Banks didn't visit Top Model judge Miss J Alexander after his stroke, as he mentioned in the docuseries. The suit claims that had producers informed Banks about this narrative, she would have explained her absence due to living in Australia for two-and-a-half years. "She would have shown how hard she tried to get in touch with Miss J personally when she had initially heard the news of his stroke."
Economic impact
Docuseries has caused 'significant harm and damage' to Banks's brand
The lawsuit claims the docuseries has caused "significant harm and damage" to Banks's personal brand. It states that online ratings for her SMIZE & DREAM ice cream business have "plummeted" since the series aired. Banks is seeking a jury trial to determine damages, which could include "loss of future business opportunities, loss of business income, other compounding losses as will be shown at trial." Netflix has yet to respond to the lawsuit.