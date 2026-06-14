Tyra Banks sues Netflix over 'America's Next Top Model' docuseries

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Allegations about not visiting judge Alexander after his stroke

The lawsuit also addresses allegations that Banks didn't visit Top Model judge Miss J Alexander after his stroke, as he mentioned in the docuseries. The suit claims that had producers informed Banks about this narrative, she would have explained her absence due to living in Australia for two-and-a-half years. "She would have shown how hard she tried to get in touch with Miss J personally when she had initially heard the news of his stroke."