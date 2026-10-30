U2 announces Tottenham shows, 'Carnaval De Luz' out Nov 13
U2 just announced two big shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 18 and 19, 2027, as part of its Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour.
This tour celebrates the band's 50 years together and lines up with the release of its new album, also called Carnaval De Luz, dropping November 13, 2026.
U2 European dates, Wolf Alice support
The European leg kicks off in Stockholm on April 26 and hits major cities like Paris, Lisbon, and Amsterdam before landing in London.
UK indie favorites Wolf Alice are joining as a special guest for all UK and European dates.
Expect live performances of new tracks, including collaborations with Rosalia and Dolly Parton.
Tickets go on sale soon: U2 subscribers get early access from November 2, eligible Visa cardholders in the UK and European Union from Wednesday, 4 November, from 10am to 10pm local time, subject to availability, and everyone else from November 6 via U2's website.