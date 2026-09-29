U2 drummer Mullen: surgery changed career, helped 'Carnaval De Luz'
U2's longtime drummer, Larry Mullen Jr. has opened up about how neck surgery changed his career.
The surgery was needed after a condition worsened during the band's 2019 Joshua Tree tour.
Even though doctors told him to retire, Mullen chose the operation and now focuses on shorter performances.
He's also played a key role in U2's upcoming album, Carnaval De Luz, which lands November 13.
U2's Mullen stopped drumming during pandemic
Mullen's health struggles forced him to stop drumming during the pandemic as things got worse, but he saw surgery as his only way back.
"Even if I can't play for two and a half hours, if I can play for an hour, that's enough," he shared with Rolling Stone, showing just how much music still means to him.
Even though he isn't sure if he can play through an entire show right now, his bandmates say Carnaval De Luz leans heavily on his contributions, highlighting both their friendship and commitment to making music together no matter what.