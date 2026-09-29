U2 drummer Mullen: surgery changed career, helped 'Carnaval De Luz'

Mullen's health struggles forced him to stop drumming during the pandemic as things got worse, but he saw surgery as his only way back.

"Even if I can't play for two and a half hours, if I can play for an hour, that's enough," he shared with Rolling Stone, showing just how much music still means to him.

Even though he isn't sure if he can play through an entire show right now, his bandmates say Carnaval De Luz leans heavily on his contributions, highlighting both their friendship and commitment to making music together no matter what.