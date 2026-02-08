Udaipur fest cancels Turkish artist's show amid NSUI protest
Entertainment
Turkish artist Selin Sumbultepe's show at the Udaipur World Music Festival was called off last minute after NSUI activists protested on Saturday.
The group objected to Turkey's drone sales to Pakistan and alleged anti-India activities, sparking concerns about her appearance at the festival's 10th anniversary event.
Organizers promise no more Turkish acts in Udaipur
The protest led organizers to promise no more Turkish acts in Udaipur, highlighting how global politics can impact local cultural events.
While most artists still performed as planned, the incident stirred debate about who gets a platform and how international issues can shape what we see on stage—even at music festivals meant to bring people together.