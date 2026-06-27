Udaipur wedding called off after alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal
A high-profile wedding in Udaipur was called off after Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Police say his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary may have plotted the incident to look like an accident.
Their call records (2,004 calls and 238 hours of conversation over the months leading up to and during her engagement) hint at a close connection.
Police probe pressure on Siya Goyal
The November wedding was set to be massive, with bookings worth up to ₹17 crore, including a luxury resort and private jets for guests.
Now, investigators are focusing on why this happened, looking into reports that Goyal felt pressured about the marriage.
What started as a grand celebration has turned into a search for answers behind Agarwal's tragic death.