Udaipur wedding called off after alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal Entertainment Jun 27, 2026

A high-profile wedding in Udaipur was called off after Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Police say his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary may have plotted the incident to look like an accident.

Their call records (2,004 calls and 238 hours of conversation over the months leading up to and during her engagement) hint at a close connection.