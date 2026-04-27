Uday's Bengaluru show disrupted by TDP supporters demanding apology

Uday tied to 'Andhra politics' video

This all traces back to a 2024 YouTube video where Uday poked fun at several political parties, including the TDP.

He had already apologized after facing threats back then, but protesters wanted another apology at his recent show.

After the group left (demanding refunds), Uday emphasized that creative disagreements should be handled legally, not through disruption, saying, "there are procedures to deal with it in a legal and lawful way. Let artists do their work..."