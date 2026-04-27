Uday's Bengaluru show disrupted by TDP supporters demanding apology
Comedian Sarat Uday's standup gig in Bengaluru took an unexpected turn when individuals who identified themselves as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters stormed the stage.
The group was upset about remarks Uday had made in December 2024 in a YouTube video titled Andhra Politics with satirical comments on multiple parties, demanding a fresh apology while chanting party slogans.
Uday tied to 'Andhra politics' video
This all traces back to a 2024 YouTube video where Uday poked fun at several political parties, including the TDP.
He had already apologized after facing threats back then, but protesters wanted another apology at his recent show.
After the group left (demanding refunds), Uday emphasized that creative disagreements should be handled legally, not through disruption, saying, "there are procedures to deal with it in a legal and lawful way. Let artists do their work..."