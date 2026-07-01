Uddemari, of 'Raju Weds Rambai,' chases delivery agent, family intervenes

Uddemari cites misdelivered parcel, regrets reaction

Akhil explained that the clash started when a neighbor's parcel was mistakenly delivered to his home.

He said he questioned the agent about checking the address, but things escalated when "he responded rudely, appeared intoxicated, and spoke disrespectfully to my mother."

Akhil added that he reacted strongly because the agent allegedly disrespected his mother, something he regrets now.

"I should have remained calm and gone to the police," he admitted, sharing that as a former delivery executive himself, respect matters to him.