Udit Narayan claims Arijit Singh won't leave music amid retirement

In a shocking announcement on Tuesday, celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh revealed that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. The news has sent ripples through the music industry, with many composers and singers expressing their surprise and sadness. Veteran singer Udit Narayan spoke about Singh's decision.

Narayan's reaction 'He won't leave music...' Speaking to Screen, Narayan said, "Arijit did great work in very little time." "From awards, rewards, fame, money, and stage craze, he saw all of it in its best form." "It's his decision if he wishes to retire but he won't leave music." "It's his choice, but his work is etched in people's hearts, and it will forever be there."

Announcement details Singh announced his retirement from playback singing like this On Tuesday, Singh took to Instagram to announce his retirement from playback singing. He wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners." "I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on."

Future endeavors Singh revealed he 'won't stop making music' Despite his retirement from playback singing, Singh clarified that he will continue making music. He wrote on his private X account, "I won't stop making music." "I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them so you might get some releases this year." The singer also revealed plans to learn more and do more as a small artist in the future.

