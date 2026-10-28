Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' dips; nears ₹40cr globally

The film's overseas performance has also been commendable. On Tuesday, it added ₹1cr to its international gross, bringing the total to ₹7.75cr. This pushes the worldwide gross collection of Udta Teer to a staggering ₹38.53cr!

The movie sold an estimated 2,55,953 tickets on Day 5 alone and a total of over 1 million throughout its run so far.