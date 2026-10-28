Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' dips; nears ₹40cr globally
What's the story
The Hindi film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. On Tuesday (Day 5), it raked in a net of ₹3.1cr across 5,854 shows in India. This takes the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹30.78cr and total India net collections to ₹25.85cr so far!
International box office
International collections add to the film's success
The film's overseas performance has also been commendable. On Tuesday, it added ₹1cr to its international gross, bringing the total to ₹7.75cr. This pushes the worldwide gross collection of Udta Teer to a staggering ₹38.53cr!
The movie sold an estimated 2,55,953 tickets on Day 5 alone and a total of over 1 million throughout its run so far.
Box office trend
Slight dip observed in Day 5 net collection
Despite its strong performance, Udta Teer saw a slight dip in its Day 5 net collection by 3.1% from the previous day.
The film opened with ₹4.1cr on Friday (October 23), followed by an increase to ₹7.25cr on Saturday and reaching ₹8.2cr on Sunday.
However, the weekday performance showed a noticeable slowdown, with Monday bringing in ₹3.2cr and Tuesday's earnings falling slightly further to ₹3.1cr!
Career comparison
'Udta Teer' opened nearly 83% below Khurrana's career-best mark
Despite its impressive collections, Udta Teer opened nearly 83% below Khurrana's career-best opening-day collection. His 2025 film Thamma earned ₹24cr net in India on its first day!
While Udta Teer registered stronger collections over its first weekend than on its opening day, weekday earnings subsequently declined.
The film's performance will be crucial in determining how well it sustains its theatrical run in the coming days.
Audience engagement
Hindi version of 'Udta Teer' registers 22% occupancy
The Hindi version of Udta Teer recorded an overall occupancy of 21.82% on Tuesday. Morning shows saw a lower occupancy of 7.23%, which increased to 16.92% in the afternoon and peaked at 37% during night shows!
Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.