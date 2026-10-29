'Udta Teer' director Kaushik uses AI to recreate Dev's voice
Entertainment
Udta Teer, the latest film from director Aakash A Kaushik, uses AI to bring back the voice of late actor Mukul Dev for a sequence addressing Operation Sindoor, a real-life mission from 2025.
Kaushik reworked the script so that Dev's character could still deliver his dialogue through AI-generated audio.
'Udta Teer' cast honors Dev's legacy
Kaushik described working with Dev as a joy, saying Mukul was a true artist. His dedication and passion showed in every scene.
The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, and Ram Kapoor, making it a star-packed tribute to Dev's legacy.