'Udta Teer' nets ₹25.85cr India ₹38.53cr worldwide after 5 days
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's new film, Udta Teer, hasn't quite hit the mark at the box office.
After five days in theaters (since October 23), it's brought in ₹25.85 crore net in India and a total of ₹38.53 crore worldwide, including overseas numbers.
'Udta Teer' underperforms despite star cast
Even with its star-studded lineup and a quirky spy-comedy vibe, Udta Teer is underperforming compared to expectations.
Directed by Aakash Kaushik and featuring Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Mukul Dev (in his second posthumous role), the film has received mixed reviews.