'Udta Teer' trailer shows Khurrana Khan as amnesiac Pakistani spy
Entertainment
The trailer for Udta Teer is out, bringing together Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a quirky action-comedy.
The story centers on Bilal (Ayushmann), a Pakistani spy with amnesia who hilariously believes he's an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer.
The film lands in theaters on October 9, 2026.
'Udta Teer' producers Johar and Kapoor
Alongside the leads, you'll spot familiar faces like Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover.
Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment, marking a renewed collaboration after Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and The Lunchbox.
Expect a lively vibe with music by Sachin-Jigar.