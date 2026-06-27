'Prahaar': Ujjwal Nikam calls Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'authentic'
What's the story
Renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has praised Rajkummar Rao's performance in the upcoming biopic Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The film, directed by Avinash Arun, focuses on Nikam's role in prosecuting Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It is set to release in theaters on August 7.
Actor's portrayal
'Rajkummar Rao has delivered a remarkable performance...'
Nikam said in a statement, "Rajkummar Rao has delivered a remarkable performance, and Avinash Arun's direction is deeply impressive." He added, "Prahaar authentically portrays not only my journey as a public prosecutor but also my life as a husband and a father." The film also explores the emotional burden of Nikam's high-profile cases, such as the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks.
Personal journey
'The loneliness of that responsibility is...'
Nikam also opened up about the loneliness that came with handling such sensitive cases. He said, "I've argued cases where the whole country was watching, and the loneliness of that responsibility is something I never spoke about." "This film does. It stays honest to what happened, and in doing so, it tells a story I myself struggled to put into words," he added.
Film preview
Everything we know about 'Prahaar'
The teaser of Prahaar gives a glimpse into one of the most defining chapters of Nikam's career. It begins with Rao as Nikam powerfully roaring, "In the past year and a half, because of this case, many people have repeatedly asked me, why are we not hanging Kasab?" The teaser then transitions to intense courtroom scenes interspersed with footage from the 26/11 attacks. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.