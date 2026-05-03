'Under the Stars' released last November lands on Prime Video
Entertainment
Looking for a cozy rom-com night? Under the Stars, released last November, just landed on Prime Video.
The film follows a writer who heads to Italy hoping for a fresh start and maybe some new romance, with Eve De Dominici, Toni Collette, Andy Garcia, and Alex Pettyfer in the cast.
Scenic Italian rom-com IMDb 5.4/10
The story is all about finding happiness and love in unexpected places: think beautiful Italian views and new friendships.
While some viewers enjoy its chill vibe, others wish it moved faster.
With an IMDb rating of 5.4/10, it's not for everyone but could be your next feel-good watch if you're into stories about change and self-discovery.