Raise a glass to these 'Cheers' secrets and surprises

Cheers is the beloved sitcom that aired from 1982 to 1993, winning the hearts of audiences with its humor and relatable characters. While superfans might think they know everything about the show, there are some hidden truths and interesting facts that tend to go unnoticed. Here are some lesser-known insights about Cheers that even the most dedicated fans might have missed.

Theme song The iconic theme song's origin The theme song Where Everybody Knows Your Name is perhaps the most recognizable thing about Cheers. However, what many fans don't know is that it was actually written for something else. Composed by Gary Portnoy and Judy Hart Angelo, it was first written for a TV pilot named Preppies. When that show failed to take off, the song found its perfect home in Cheers.

Set design The set's real-life inspiration The set design of Cheers was based on a real establishment in Boston, Bull & Finch Pub. While the interior shown on the show was built on a soundstage in Los Angeles, Bull & Finch Pub's exterior was used as a model for Cheers. The connection to a real place made the show's setting authentic and added to its charm.

Character evolution Character development over time Throughout its 11-season run, character development was key to keeping viewers invested. For example, Frasier Crane was introduced as a temporary character but became so beloved that he stayed until the series wrapped up. Likewise, Woody Boyd replaced Coach after actor Nicholas Colasanto died during Season Three, highlighting how characters adapted to the changing times.

Spin-off influence The impact on spin-offs Cheers went on to influence other shows on television through successful spin-offs like Frasier. Kelsey Grammer reprised his role of Frasier Crane in this new series which itself lasted for 11 seasons. The success of the spin-offs showed how well-written characters could survive beyond their original setting while keeping the audience engaged through different stories.