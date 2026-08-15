Unfinished 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' trailer leaks, Miller says unacceptable
Entertainment
An unfinished trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse leaked online this week, and Christopher Miller quickly spoke out, saying he's "Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage."
The film is set to wrap up Miles Morales's story when it hits theaters on June 18, 2027.
Nam criticizes recent film leaks
This isn't the first big leak lately: recent films like The Odyssey and Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender have also been hit.
Actor Eric Nam called out these leaks for disrespecting creators' hard work.
Still, excitement for Beyond the Spider-Verse remains high after the huge success of its earlier movies.