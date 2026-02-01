Union Budget 2026: I&B Ministry's allocation reduced by 25%

Why this matters

If you listen to All India Radio or stream Doordarshan—or dream of working in media—this budget shapes what you'll see and hear in the coming fiscal year (Budget 2026-27).

Major institutions like Prasar Bharati, film schools in Pune and Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, and an allocation for the Northeastern areas' social services sector are getting support—but there's less cash overall.

Analysts say the goal is to keep content flowing nationwide while tightening spending belts.

For anyone interested in media careers or how public info reaches remote corners of India, this is worth watching.