Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar launches 'Gandikota Veeranari Govindamma' book

Nemalidinne Nagaveni highlights Govindamma's courage

Author Nemalidinne Nagaveni, a local activist, highlights Govindamma's courage by drawing parallels to icons like Jhansi Rani and Rani Rudrama Devi.

who credited Siddavatam Seetharamaiah for her latest work, Nagaveni also shared that the Minister has promised support to develop Gandikota's historical sites, helping keep this legacy alive for future generations.