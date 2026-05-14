Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar launches 'Gandikota Veeranari Govindamma' book
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A new book, Gandikota Veeranari Govindamma, was launched by Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.
It celebrates Govindamma, a fearless warrior from the Pemmasani clan who fought alongside her brother and breathed her last.
Nemalidinne Nagaveni highlights Govindamma's courage
Author Nemalidinne Nagaveni, a local activist, highlights Govindamma's courage by drawing parallels to icons like Jhansi Rani and Rani Rudrama Devi.
who credited Siddavatam Seetharamaiah for her latest work, Nagaveni also shared that the Minister has promised support to develop Gandikota's historical sites, helping keep this legacy alive for future generations.