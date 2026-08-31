Sudip Sharma explains why 'Babita Singh...' isn't typical cop drama
What's the story
Sudip Sharma, the executive producer of the recently released investigative drama Babita Singh Reporting, has revealed what makes the project different from other cop stories. Speaking to IANS, he said that while the movie is about a female cop, it is more importantly about her as an individual. The film stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role and was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 28.
Character depth
'What I found beautiful about her journey...'
Calling the script "gold," Sharma noted, "Babita has so many roles in her life, she is a wife and a daughter-in-law, and she has always put those roles ahead of her own professional ambitions and goals, choosing to think about herself later."
"What I found beautiful about her journey was watching her take that first step toward listening to herself and making decisions based on what she believes is right, irrespective of what others think."
Journey of self-discovery
More on what he found powerful about the movie
Sharma further elaborated on Babita's journey, saying, "These may seem like small steps, but they are incredibly important because, with each one, she moves closer to understanding herself."
"That balance between wanting to find the truth and, in the process, finding yourself was what I found so powerful and beautiful about the story."
Plot summary
Everything to know about 'Babita Singh Reporting'
Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, Babita Singh Reporting follows the journey of suspended police officer Babita as she investigates her childhood friend's murder.
This quest for answers becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery for her.
The film is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three and executive produced by Sharma.
Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar also play pivotal roles.