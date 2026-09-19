Unitree G1 robots and Wu earn Vergara's golden buzzer
Humanoid robots just took America's Got Talent to a new level.
Teaming up with Chinese dancer Wu Yufei, Unitree's G1 robots pulled off perfectly timed martial arts moves and dance routines (think synchronized kicks and flips) that left everyone amazed.
Judge Sofia Vergara was so impressed, she hit the Live Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the finale.
G1 robots not fully autonomous
The Unitree G1 robots first wowed judges back in June with their smooth choreography and precise balancing acts.
For their return on September 8, they stepped it up even more, blending martial-arts-inspired choreography with cutting-edge robotics.
While these robots aren't fully autonomous (they're programmed for each routine), their performance showed just how far tech has come, and how cool the future of entertainment might look.