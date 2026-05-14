Universal announces 'The Mummy 4' with Fraser and Weisz
Entertainment
The Mummy is officially returning after nearly 20 years!
Universal Pictures just announced The Mummy 4, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz stepping back into their iconic roles, with John Hannah expected to return alongside John Hannah.
The movie hits theaters May 19, 2028, and filming kicks off in the summer of 2026.
'The Mummy 4' hires Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett
This sequel is expected to continue after The Mummy Returns, skipping the third film to keep things simple.
While plot details are still a secret, expect ancient curses, supernatural threats, and treasure-hunting adventures.
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for revitalizing the Scream franchise, are leading the project, so get ready for some fresh energy in this fan-favorite adventure!