Universal announces 'The Mummy 4' with Fraser and Weisz

'The Mummy 4' hires Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett

This sequel is expected to continue after The Mummy Returns, skipping the third film to keep things simple.

While plot details are still a secret, expect ancient curses, supernatural threats, and treasure-hunting adventures.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for revitalizing the Scream franchise, are leading the project, so get ready for some fresh energy in this fan-favorite adventure!