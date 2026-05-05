Universal releases trailer for 'The Odyssey' with Damon and Pattinson

'The Odyssey' casts Hathaway Holland Zendaya

The film features Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, and Charlize Theron as Circe, plus Lupita Nyong'o and Elliot Page among the ensemble cast.

Produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas under Syncopy, it's also being shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Mark your calendars: The Odyssey hits theaters July 17, 2026, the same day as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so expect some serious box office competition.

Special 70mm tickets are already up for grabs a year ahead!