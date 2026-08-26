'Unmadham' arrives on SonyLIV September 4 with Boban and Jose

The story follows Shelly (Boban), a police officer who once wanted to be a screenwriter but returns to the force after his writing dreams stall.

He's assigned an eerie suicide case that everyone else avoids, but for Shelly, it's not just work; it might inspire his next script.

The makers tease: "Some cases are solved. Some aren't. Then there's one case file nobody dares to touch!"

Expect suspense, drama, and familiar faces alongside Jose.