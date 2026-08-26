'Unmadham' arrives on SonyLIV September 4 with Boban and Jose
Entertainment
Heads up, thriller fans, Unmadham, a Malayalam crime thriller starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, drops on SonyLIV September 4.
Written by Shahi Kabir and directed by Kiran Das, the film will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Boban investigates eerie suicide case
The story follows Shelly (Boban), a police officer who once wanted to be a screenwriter but returns to the force after his writing dreams stall.
He's assigned an eerie suicide case that everyone else avoids, but for Shelly, it's not just work; it might inspire his next script.
The makers tease: "Some cases are solved. Some aren't. Then there's one case file nobody dares to touch!"
Expect suspense, drama, and familiar faces alongside Jose.