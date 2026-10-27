Unnamed celebrity seeks court block and denies sexual allegations
An unnamed celebrity is in court trying to stop ITN and The Guardian from naming him after being accused of using his fame for "inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women."
His lawyers say that if his name gets out, the media attention could seriously harm his mental health, "highly likely lead him to commit suicide," not because he's guilty, but because of fear of "trial by media."
He denies all accusations.
Judge Nicklin cites significant public interest
The news outlets argue people have a right to know, especially given the seriousness of the claims.
A medical report carried out for the court said hospital care could lower, but not erase, the risk of suicide for the accused.
Judge Nicklin says there was "significant public interest" in the proceedings and that "The court must determine it fairly, on the evidence and legal submissions."
The court will keep hearing both sides before deciding whether or not to reveal who he is.