Unnamed celebrity seeks court block and denies sexual allegations

The news outlets argue people have a right to know, especially given the seriousness of the claims.

A medical report carried out for the court said hospital care could lower, but not erase, the risk of suicide for the accused.

Judge Nicklin says there was "significant public interest" in the proceedings and that "The court must determine it fairly, on the evidence and legal submissions."

The court will keep hearing both sides before deciding whether or not to reveal who he is.