Unni Mukundan to star in Ajith's 'Dare Devil'?
What's the story
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is reportedly in talks to play a crucial villain role in Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Dare Devil. The action entertainer, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will be produced by Kumar's wife-former actor Shalini, and is expected to be a grand-scale production. This film marks another collaboration between Kumar and Ravichandran after their 2025 release Good Bad Ugly.
Role details
Initially, Mohanlal was considered for the role
Sources told Variety India that Mukundan's role in Dare Devil is crucial to the film's plot.
Initially, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was considered for this part, but he couldn't accommodate the dates due to his commitment to an extended cameo in Jailer 2.
Meanwhile, Mukundan has been gaining popularity as one of the top action stars in Malayalam cinema with a pan-India fanbase.
Career highlights
'Marco' and 'Good Bad Ugly': Stars' past action films
Mukundan shot to fame with Marco (2024), an ultra-violent action thriller that reportedly grossed around ₹105 crore worldwide. The film's success led to plans for a sequel.
He had also produced Meppadiyan, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
Meanwhile, Kumar's last release Good Bad Ugly was a larger-than-life action spectacle that resonated with his star image and commercial energy brought by Ravichandran.
Production details
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Dare Devil'
Dare Devil is set to go on floors on November 2, with a mid-2027 release planned.
The film's production team has not yet confirmed Mukundan's involvement, but if he joins the cast, it will surely add another layer of excitement to this much-awaited Tamil action project.