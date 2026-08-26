Unrivaled by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier valued $650 million
Unrivaled, the three-on-three women's basketball league started by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, just hit a $650 million valuation this August, almost double what it was last year.
This jump comes after a big funding round with backing from self-made billionaire Jenny Just and Ten Pillars Sports Fund.
Players are largest shareholders
Packed arenas in Miami, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn show how much fans are loving Unrivaled.
Stewart says their "incredible demand" is making all the difference.
What's cool is that players actually own the biggest share of the league, so as Unrivaled grows (player equity has shot up over 550% over the past three years), they benefit too.
Founded January 2025 for WNBA players
Founded in January 2025 to give WNBA players an offseason platform in the US Unrivaled plans to keep expanding women's basketball.
With new investments from sports legends like Geno Auriemma, Carmelo Anthony, Alex Morgan's Trybe Ventures, and Trae Young, CEO Alex Bazzell says they're just getting started.