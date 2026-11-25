Upendra is currently filming a Tamil Netflix movie with director Karthik Subbaraj in Kodaikanal, reuniting with Prabhu Deva after 24 years.

Next, he'll appear in Next Level, a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, where he'll share the screen with his nephew Niranjan Sudhindra for the first time.

Off-screen, Upendra is also helping script his son Ayush's debut and supporting his wife Priyanka as she steps into directing.