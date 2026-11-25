Upendra to return to directing after 'UI' with secret project
Kannada star Upendra is getting back into directing after his 2024 film UI.
While he's keeping the story of his next project a secret for now, he's already working on the script and plans to announce it officially once he wraps up his current acting gigs.
Upendra filming with Subbaraj in Kodaikanal
Upendra is currently filming a Tamil Netflix movie with director Karthik Subbaraj in Kodaikanal, reuniting with Prabhu Deva after 24 years.
Next, he'll appear in Next Level, a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, where he'll share the screen with his nephew Niranjan Sudhindra for the first time.
Off-screen, Upendra is also helping script his son Ayush's debut and supporting his wife Priyanka as she steps into directing.