Urvashi Rautela summoned by ED in betting app case

Investigation into celebrity endorsements of betting apps

The ED is digging into how celebrities and influencers may have promoted these shady betting platforms, with 29 names under review.

Earlier this year, a Hyderabad FIR listed 25 high-profile figures for allegedly endorsing these apps, which, according to the complaint, have led many families into distress, especially those of middle-class and lower middle-class.

Actors Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati are among those named; Raj shared that he stepped away from an ad within a year, while Daggubati's team clarified that his endorsement deal was compliant with the law.

The investigation highlights growing worries about celebs backing risky online platforms.