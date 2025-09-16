Urvashi Rautela summoned by ED in betting app case
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been called in—again—by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of their ongoing investigation into illegal betting apps.
She was asked to appear on September 16, 2025, but hasn't confirmed if she'll show up.
Notably, this isn't her first summons; she skipped a similar call back in March 2025.
Investigation into celebrity endorsements of betting apps
The ED is digging into how celebrities and influencers may have promoted these shady betting platforms, with 29 names under review.
Earlier this year, a Hyderabad FIR listed 25 high-profile figures for allegedly endorsing these apps, which, according to the complaint, have led many families into distress, especially those of middle-class and lower middle-class.
Actors Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati are among those named; Raj shared that he stepped away from an ad within a year, while Daggubati's team clarified that his endorsement deal was compliant with the law.
The investigation highlights growing worries about celebs backing risky online platforms.