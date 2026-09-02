US judge dismisses workplace claims against Lizzo's production company

A US judge has thrown out the remaining claims in a workplace misconduct lawsuit against Lizzo's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.

The case, brought by former wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels, accused the company of degradation, forced physical labor, denial of medical care, sexual harassment, and racial harassment.

Judge Fernando L Aenlle-Rocha ruled on September 1, 2026, that Daniels didn't provide evidence of general hostility to women in the workplace or disparate treatment of men and women.