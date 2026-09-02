US judge dismisses workplace claims against Lizzo's production company
A US judge has thrown out the remaining claims in a workplace misconduct lawsuit against Lizzo's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.
The case, brought by former wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels, accused the company of degradation, forced physical labor, denial of medical care, sexual harassment, and racial harassment.
Judge Fernando L Aenlle-Rocha ruled on September 1, 2026, that Daniels didn't provide evidence of general hostility to women in the workplace or disparate treatment of men and women.
Judge: incidents not protected by law
While some incidents were called "inappropriate and unprofessional," the judge said they didn't fall under legal protections for workplace laws, so the claims were dismissed.
This follows similar fat-shaming allegations from three of Lizzo's former tour dancers, which were dismissed in 2025.
After the ruling, Lizzo posted her gratitude on Instagram, saying "The truth matters," and thanked her lawyers while promising to keep sending love to her supporters.