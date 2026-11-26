US judge halts FCC early review of ABC broadcast licenses
A US judge just hit pause on the FCC's attempt to review ABC's broadcast licenses ahead of schedule.
The court sided with ABC, saying the FCC might be retaliating over content it broadcast.
For now, this means the FCC can't take any further action in the early review of ABC's broadcast licenses while the case plays out.
Disney sued, citing free speech
This all started after President Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a skit about Melania Trump, which led the FCC to push for an early license renewal as part of a probe into Disney's diversity policies.
Disney fired back with a lawsuit, arguing it was about free speech.
The judge's ruling highlights ongoing tensions between media companies and government regulators over what can and can't be said on air.