US judge pauses Paramount Skydance $110B Warner Bros. Discovery deal
A huge $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance (which would also impact Warner Bros. Discovery) just got put on hold by a US judge.
12 states, led by California, argued that if these media giants team up, they'd control about 27% of the US film market, making it tougher for smaller studios and possibly raising prices or limiting choices for viewers.
The judge agreed there could be risks to jobs and fair competition if the deal moved forward too soon.
Merger faces $7 million daily penalty
If this merger isn't wrapped up by September 30, both companies will owe Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders $7 million for every day it's delayed, ouch.
Investors are already nervous; Warner Bros. Discovery shares dropped 4% after the ruling.
The next big moment is an August 3 court hearing that'll decide what happens next with this blockbuster deal.