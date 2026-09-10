US summer box office hits $4.761 billion, narrowly beating 2013
This summer, US movie theaters smashed records, pulling in $4.761 billion between May and early September 2026, just edging past the old 2013 high.
The big winners? Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which drew crowds back in a major way.
Blockbusters drive global attendance rebound
Spider-Man: Brand New Day soared to $2.4 billion worldwide, making it the third-biggest movie ever and hitting $1 billion in just six days.
Nolan's The Odyssey became the top original film of 2026 with $1.6 billion.
Other favorites like Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also crossed the $1 billion mark, while cinema attendance jumped everywhere, from UK theaters up 56% in August to record numbers across France and Italy, and strong gains in Spain and the Netherlands.
Looks like movie nights are officially back!